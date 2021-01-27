Avion Wealth Acquires 7,809 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after buying an additional 884,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,533,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,228,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,965,000 after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.90. 319,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,320. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

