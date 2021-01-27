Avion Wealth Acquires Shares of 165 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 20.8% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $218,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Netflix by 137.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $20.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.00. The company had a trading volume of 239,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $521.64 and a 200 day moving average of $505.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.