Avion Wealth Buys Shares of 15,173 Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

SQFT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,397. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

