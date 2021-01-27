Avion Wealth Has $15.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Avion Wealth cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.8% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,736. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.557 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.