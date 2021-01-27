Avion Wealth Invests $45,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.29. 117,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,470. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

