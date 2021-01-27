Avion Wealth Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $4.39 on Wednesday, reaching $273.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.