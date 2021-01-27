Avion Wealth Sells 2,888 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Avion Wealth lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of RWR traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,442. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $107.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.