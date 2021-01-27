Avion Wealth Takes $37,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 184 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 34.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 35.6% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 42.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,354 shares of company stock worth $57,265,594 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $8.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.24. The company had a trading volume of 133,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,919. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $294.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.82. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

