Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. 424,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Avista by 3,067.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,859,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after buying an additional 4,706,505 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avista by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,035,000 after acquiring an additional 260,482 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,127,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,473,000 after acquiring an additional 96,463 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 485,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 231,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Avista by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 439,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 262,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

