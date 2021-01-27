Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $36.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 396,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

