Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.65 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 54.5% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003116 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $39.72 million and $18.65 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00070249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.33 or 0.00898247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.92 or 0.04502064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018051 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,200,010 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

