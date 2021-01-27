Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,050 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 177,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 41,412 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 92,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $448.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

