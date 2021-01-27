B. Riley Increases 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $32.50

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $25.00 to $32.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $588,887.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $43,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,507. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

