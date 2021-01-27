B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $60.56 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $842.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth $423,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $1,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

