BaaSid Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. BaaSid has a market cap of $3.86 million and $346,633.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BaaSid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00073316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.95 or 0.00898720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.17 or 0.04399019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017800 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.