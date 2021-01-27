Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

TSE:BAD opened at C$38.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.81. Badger Daylighting Ltd. has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$41.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) alerts:

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In other Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) news, Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$352,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,058,541.60.

About Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.