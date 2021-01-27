Badger Meter (BMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BMI stock opened at $101.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

