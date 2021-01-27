Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the highest is $4.51 billion. Baidu reported sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $15.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $16.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.68 billion to $18.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.66.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $11.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,143,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,525,737. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $264.94.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Baidu by 57.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,756,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Baidu by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

