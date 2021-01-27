Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 398,010 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 58,145 shares during the period. North American Management Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 505,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 181,244 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 438,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 13,897.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 380,651 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

