Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 619.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.41. The stock had a trading volume of 274,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,446. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $206.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

