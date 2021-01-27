Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $713,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.96. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $73.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

