Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,023. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $184.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

