Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $883.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,570,371. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $837.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,773.27, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $737.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.98.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,736,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock valued at $78,547,823. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

