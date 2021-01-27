Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 55.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 17.3% during the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 110,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

In other Air Lease news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

