Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,826. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $73.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average is $114.96.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

