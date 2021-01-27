Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 456 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AL. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Air Lease by 55.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 17.3% in the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 110,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

