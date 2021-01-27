Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $29,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

