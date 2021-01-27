Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Shares of PCAR opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

