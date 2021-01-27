Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

