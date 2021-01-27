Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.64, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.71.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

