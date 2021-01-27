Ballentine Partners LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW opened at $376.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $401.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.75.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.