Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

