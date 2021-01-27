Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

