Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.26 million, a PE ratio of -93.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banc of California during the third quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

