Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE: BBVA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/22/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/19/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/15/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/4/2020 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

NYSE BBVA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. 196,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $49,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

