Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. 1,386,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,674,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

