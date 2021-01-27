Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,912,000 after acquiring an additional 896,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,681,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,964,000 after acquiring an additional 298,890 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,674,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. The company has a market cap of $259.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

