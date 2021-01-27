Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to Overweight by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $267.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

