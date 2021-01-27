Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Bank of the James Financial Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. 4,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Bank of the James Financial Group Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

