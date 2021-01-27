Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price was down 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $43.03. Approximately 4,393,008 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 1,675,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $269.41 million for the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Baozun by 123.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Baozun by 23.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

