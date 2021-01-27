Barclays Boosts Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $38.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 298,265 shares of company stock worth $10,930,863. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,040,000 after buying an additional 1,359,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after buying an additional 1,304,257 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after buying an additional 423,078 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,487,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 297,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

