Barclays Increases T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $150.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $145.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $160.60 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $161.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

