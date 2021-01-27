Barrington Research Weighs in on Harsco Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Harsco in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Harsco alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

NYSE:HSC opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Harsco by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Harsco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Harsco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 49,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.