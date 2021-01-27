Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) traded down 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.35. 9,460,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 7,676,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.56.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baudax Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.