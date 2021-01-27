Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $27.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

