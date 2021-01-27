Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: BAMXF):

1/25/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/20/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

1/19/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

1/13/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

12/17/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/11/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.