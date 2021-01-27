BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $189.00

BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 189 ($2.47), with a volume of 468270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.50 ($2.44).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.83.

In other BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) news, insider Justin Stebbing acquired 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £4,429.88 ($5,787.67).

BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) Company Profile (LON:BBH)

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

