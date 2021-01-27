BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $54.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.