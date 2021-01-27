BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in BCE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 75,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in BCE by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

