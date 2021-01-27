Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Down 10.3%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares were down 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.59 and last traded at $59.01. Approximately 768,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 848,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.79.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Beam Global alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $380.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beam Global news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.